Pudhupettai 2 with Dhaunsh on the cards, reveals Selvaraghavan

Director Selvaraghavan has signed multiple movies with his brother Dhanush. His collaboration with Dhanush has always struck gold at the box office. While the two have already announced Ayirathil Oruvan 2 and Naane Varuven, the director recently opened up about Pudhupettai 2 as well.

In an interview to Ananda Vikatan, Selvaraghavan revealed that he will also be doing a sequel to Pudhupettai before starting Ayirathil Oruvan 2. “It (Naane Varuven) is not Pudhupettai 2. In between this and Ayirathil Oruvan 2, Pudhupettai sequel will be released and Kokki Kumar will come back,” the director said.

Naane Varuven first look posters were released during the Pongal festival. The colourful posters promise a swanky action movie. Meanwhile, Ayirathil Oruvan 2 is slated for a release in 2024. The most ambitious film in the careers of Dhanush and Selvaraghavan requires a lot of pre-production work before the duo take it to the floors.

It is fair to assume the sequel will pick up right from where Ayirathil Oruvan left off in 2010. It also remains to be seen whether Selvaraghavan will rope in Karthi for the sequel.