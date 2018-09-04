Psycho is Mysskin’s next, stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen

Director Myskkin’s next has been titled Psycho Director Myskkin’s next has been titled Psycho

Director Mysskin’s next film has been titled Psycho and it has a very promising star cast. Actor Nithya Menen was recently roped in for the film, which already stars Udhayanidhi Stalin and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. Mysskin’s friend, director Ram will also play an important role. And maestro Ilayaraja will score the music.

“My next journey begins. Directed by Misskin It’s called #pshyco Music by illayaraja. Udyanithi , Aditi rao, nityamenon, Ram &many more. A new journey awaits us (sic),” tweeted award-winning cinematographer, PC Sreeram, who will be handling the camera for Psycho.

“#Psycho First launch poster on 7th,” he said in another tweet.

The said project was expected to go on the floors with Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in the lead role. However, the actor dropped out, letting Udhayanidhi bag the project. The film is expected to show Udhayanidhi, who has made a career doing romantic comedies, in an intense avatar.

My next journey begins.

Directed by Misskin

It’s called #pshyco

Music by illayaraja.

Udyanithi , Aditi rao, nityamenon, Ram &many more.

A new journey awaits us. — pcsreeram (@pcsreeram) September 4, 2018

Judging from the title we are assuming that it may tell the story of a serial killer. And we also wonder whether the film draws its inspiration from Alfred Hitchcock’s classic Psycho (1960).

It is worth noting that Mysskin’s last film Thupparivaalan was based on British writer Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective characters, Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd