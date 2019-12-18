PS Mithran and the producer are my heroes: Chinmayi Sripaada

Chinmayi has dubbed for Hero actress Kalyani Priyadarshan. Chinmayi has dubbed for Hero actress Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Chinmayi Sripaada, who was kept away from dubbing assignments, following her rift with the Dubbing Union and Radha Ravi, is finally back with Hero, which will be released this week.

The popular singer has dubbed for Kalyani Priyadarshan, the leading lady of the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer.

Chinmayi was all praise for director Mithran and team Hero. On Twitter, she had written, “After an uphill battle and after a year and some days — I dub in a Tamil film (Not counting Oh Baby’s dubbed version). I know how PS Mithran worked around with the Dubbing Union and Mr Radha Ravi. Thank you, Mithran. You and the producer are my heroes.”

In several interviews, Chinmayi had admitted her work-related offers had drastically come down in the recent past.

In an interview with the Hindu, she had said, “Before #Metoo, I used to sing three songs a day. But, after my involvement in the movement, there has been silence. In a month, I used to do 10-15 songs, out of which 5 songs would be in Tamil. This has dried up as well.” Also, she had spoken about the Dubbing Union that eventually terminated her. “I signed on to dub for two films, which were subsequently cancelled,” she added.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, on her part, seems to be super glad that Chinmayi has dubbed for her character who is a motivational speaker in Hero. A source tells us that the actor apparently felt even if she had dubbed it herself, the output wouldn’t have been the same!

