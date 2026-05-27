Producer urges CM Vijay to invoke Goondas Act against those involved in film piracy

Widely regarded as “theeya sakthi” (evil force) plaguing show business, piracy has been giving producers and investors sleepless nights for decades. Despite efforts, the illegal activity continues unabated, with the most recent and notable victim being director H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, touted as the swansong of actor Joseph Vijay, who currently serves as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

During a recent interview, renowned producer G Dhananjheyan urged the central and state governments to crack down on those engaged in piracy, book them under stringent sections of the law, and ensure they receive strict punishment. Pointing out that only a united, strong movement can keep the illegal act at bay, Dhananjheyan maintained that the Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA) recently apprised Vijay of the situation and sought his support in the battle against it.

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How to tackle movie piracy?

Dhananjheyan, along with other TFAPA office bearers, had recently called on the Chief Minister. Mentioning that the topic they prioritised during their conversation with him was piracy, he noted that the illegal act is what gives producers the most chills during the release of their movies. Vijay asked, “Can’t we do anything using our cybercrime wing?” The TFAPA delegation, however, responded that it wouldn’t be enough.

“The Telangana government has initiated a major movement against piracy. The state and the film industry joined forces to create a dedicated office to combat piracy. As soon as the pirated copy of a film appears somewhere, the respective producer(s) will immediately contact the said office, and they will act swiftly to get it removed,” he pointed out.

Calling for a similar system in Tamil Nadu, Dhananjheyan demanded that the pirates be booked under the Tamil Nadu Preventive Detention Act, 1982, popularly known as the Goondas Act. “Whoever uploads a movie on the internet must be booked under the Goondas Act. Only then will fear creep in.”

Vijay promises stern action against piracy

Dhananjheyan mentioned that they informed Vijay that a strong movement is the need of the hour to fight against piracy. He maintained that the Chief Minister assured stringent action against pirates going forward. “He is determined. Vijay has promised to join forces with the film industry to act against piracy.”

“Both the Indian government and the state government need to do just one thing: take strict action against whoever shares movie links online. There shouldn’t be any leniency even if they uploaded the movie after it premiered on OTT platforms. Once the governments start invoking the Goondas Act, people will start getting scared, as they will end up getting jail terms,” he added.

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Jana Nayagan leak

In April, while Tamil Nadu was gearing up for the Assembly elections, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan had leaked online. Even as initial reports claimed that only a few scenes from the movie had leaked, it soon became apparent that the entire Rs 500-crore film had been pirated and made available across multiple digital platforms.