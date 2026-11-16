‘Show the world his star power’: Producer hails Suriya’s Rs 860 crore 2026 box office run

Veteran Tamil film producer and distributor G Dhananjayan has praised Suriya’s unprecedented 2026 hat-trick, noting that the actor has single-handedly contributed over Rs 860 crore to Tamil cinema’s box office this year through three consecutive commercial successes in three entirely different genres.

“So happy and delighted to see Suriya delivering back to back, hat-trick hits with Karuppu, Vishwanath and Sons and now Scene in this year 2026. Three different variety of films and each of them delivering at the box office and also achieving huge commercial successes. What a way to show the world his star power across the globe,” Dhananjayan wrote on X.

He went further, singling out the Rs 860 crore figure as significant not just for Suriya but for the Tamil film industry as a whole. “It’s a great time for Tamil cinema with Suriya sir alone contributing to over ₹860 crore already at the box office in 2026. Kudos,” he wrote.

So happy and delighted to see @Suriya_offl #Suriya sir delivering back to back, Hattrick Hits with #Karuppu #VishwanathAndSons & now #Scene in this year 2026. Three different variety of films & each of them delivering at Box Office and also achieving huge commercial successes. What a way to show the world his Star Power across the globe! He will continue to give such Hits in 2027 and further. Hearty congratulations sir & to each of these three Teams 🏆👍💐 It’s a great time for Tamil Cinema with #Suriya sir alone contributing to over ₹860 crore already at box office in 2026. Kudos sir 💪👏 — G Dhananjheyan (@Dhananjayang) November 16, 2026

Dhananjayan also predicted that Suriya’s run would continue next year. “He will continue to give such hits in 2027 and further,” he said, extending congratulations to the makers of all three films.

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The three films

RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, a fantasy action drama, was the first to arrive and grossed Rs 310 crore worldwide. It was followed by Venky Atluri’s Vishwanath and Sons, a family romantic comedy, which collected Rs 209 crore worldwide. Scene, the Jithu Madhavan-directed crime comedy in which Suriya plays a blind DSP, is the latest addition, having already crossed Rs 243 crore worldwide and still running strong in theatres.

Also Read: How Suriya turned his biggest box office failures into a Rs 600 crore comeback

The film stars Naslen as serial killer Eswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. It is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their home banner Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment. With the second weekend delivering growth and no major competition until Dhanush and Mammootty’s OM: Chapter 1 on November 20, Scene is expected to continue adding to the Rs 860 crore figure that Dhananjayan cited, potentially pushing Suriya’s combined 2026 gross past Rs 900 crore before the year ends.