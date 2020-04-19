Producer confirms sequels of Soodhu Kavvum, Thegidi and Maayavan

The sequels of Soodhu Kavvum, Thegidi and Maayavan are currently in the works. The sequels of Soodhu Kavvum, Thegidi and Maayavan are currently in the works.

Production house Thirukumaran Entertainment, which bankrolled hit films like Attakathi, Pizza, Irudhi Suttru among more, on Sunday revealed that sequels for three movies are in the works.

Director-turned-producer CV Kumar made the announcement via the banner’s official Twitter handle that the scripts of Soodhu Kavvum 2, Maayavan 2 and Thegidi 2 are all in the finishing stages.

“All the three scripts are in finishing stage . Will update soon with all details . Thx for the participation and overwhelming support. #Soodhukavvum2 #Thegidi2 #Maayavan2,” he posted.

CV Kumar also ran a Twitter poll and asked fans which sequel they were excited to see. The crime comedy Soodhu Kavvum won the majority of votes. Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Ashok Selvan, Ramesh Thilak, Karunakaran and Sanchita Shetty in the lead roles, the film was lauded by the audience and critics alike.

Thegidi is a neo-noir mystery film which was released in 2014. The film starred Ashok Selvan and Janani Iyer in the lead roles. Maayavan, starring Sundeep Kishan and Jackie Shroff, is a science fiction mystery which received praise for its original concept.

