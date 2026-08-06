‘Never meet your heroes’: Producer Archana Kalpathi avoided Vijay for years before Bigil

AGS Entertainment CEO Archana Kalpathi has spoken about her long-held reluctance to meet actor Vijay, revealing that she intentionally kept her distance for years even though her father, AGS founder Kalpathi S Aghoram, had a relationship with the star and the two families had explored collaborations on multiple occasions.

Speaking to Touring Talkies, Archana said she subscribed to the idea that meeting the people you admire often leads to disappointment. “They say, never meet your heroes, and I believed in that saying,” the fim producer said, adding, “We often build an ideal image of our heroes in our minds, but as human beings, it’s difficult for anyone to live up to those expectations. So I deliberately avoided meeting Vijay sir, even though he would visit our home to meet my father or my father would meet him. There were several discussions about collaborating, but they never materialised. In fact, my husband had met Vijay sir more often than I had before we made our first film together.”