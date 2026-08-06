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‘Never meet your heroes’: Producer Archana Kalpathi avoided Vijay for years before Bigil
AGS Entertainment CEO Archana Kalpathi has revealed that she deliberately avoided meeting Vijay for years despite her father's close relationship with the actor, fearing he would not live up to the image she had built in her head.
AGS Entertainment CEO Archana Kalpathi has spoken about her long-held reluctance to meet actor Vijay, revealing that she intentionally kept her distance for years even though her father, AGS founder Kalpathi S Aghoram, had a relationship with the star and the two families had explored collaborations on multiple occasions.
Speaking to Touring Talkies, Archana said she subscribed to the idea that meeting the people you admire often leads to disappointment. “They say, never meet your heroes, and I believed in that saying,” the fim producer said, adding, “We often build an ideal image of our heroes in our minds, but as human beings, it’s difficult for anyone to live up to those expectations. So I deliberately avoided meeting Vijay sir, even though he would visit our home to meet my father or my father would meet him. There were several discussions about collaborating, but they never materialised. In fact, my husband had met Vijay sir more often than I had before we made our first film together.”
That first film turned out to be Bigil, the 2019 sports drama directed by Atlee, in which Vijay played a dual role. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film became one of the biggest Tamil hits of that year.
Also Read: How Madrasapattinam losses and a Rs 23-crore gamble almost sank AGS Entertainment
Archana Kalpathi said the experience of working with Vijay on Bigil shattered every assumption she had made about keeping her distance. “Only when I started working with him did I realise that he’s one of those rare people who actually live up to your expectations and even surpass them. I was amazed by his work ethic, discipline and, above all, his simplicity. He’s incredibly down-to-earth. He carries his own umbrella and doesn’t surround himself with an entourage. He genuinely loves the craft of cinema and always strives to give his best,” she said.
Archana also recalled Vijay’s approach to the football sequences in Bigil, a film built around a women’s football team. Despite having no background in the sport, the actor refused to use a body double for the on-field scenes. “For the football sequences in Bigil, even though he wasn’t a football player, he learnt the movements himself before performing them. He didn’t rely on a body double. He would arrive on set sharp at 7.30 am every day. We had to reach before him because he was always punctual. He would know exactly what was scheduled to be shot and would ask for the dialogue sheets about a week in advance. For me, it was an incredible experience working with such a disciplined artiste.”
The success of Bigil led to a second collaboration five years later, when AGS Entertainment produced The Greatest of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu.
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