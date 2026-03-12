Priyanka Chopra recalls the ‘culture shock’ of witnessing Vijay’s stardom in Chennai: ‘Like a demigod’

Priyanka Chopra was just 18, new to acting and fresh off her Miss World 2000 win, when she stepped onto the set of her first film, the Tamil production Thamizhan in Chennai. What greeted her was a crowd of hundreds who had gathered simply to watch her co-star dance. That co-star was Vijay.

More than two decades after her first day on a film set, Priyanka still remembers exactly what it felt like to watch ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay walk in. In a recent interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the actress looked back on her Tamil debut and described the scale of Vijay’s stardom as something that genuinely stopped her in her tracks.