Priyadarshan’s Appatha to open Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival

Appatha, a Tamil film directed by director Priyadarshan, has been selected as the opening film at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival. Starring Urvashi, the upcoming movie is billed as “a beautiful tale of an unlikely bond” which sows the values of respecting your parents and finding oneself.

According to a press released issued Wednesday, the screening of Appatha will be held in Mumbai on January 27 at Films Division Complex.

Priyadarshan said the team is “honoured” that his directorial Appatha has been selected as the opening film at the festival.

“I would like to thank my producers Jio Studios and Wide Angle Creations for bringing this simple and lovely story to me. It has been a pleasure collaborating on this film and wonderful to be working with a phenomenal talent like Urvashi on her milestone 700th film.