Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Priyadarshan’s Appatha to open Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival

Starring Urvashi, Priyadarshan directorial Appatha is billed as 'a beautiful tale of an unlikely bond' which sows the values of respecting your parents and finding oneself.

Tamil film 'Appatha' to open Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival (Photo: Priyadarshan/Facebook)

Appatha, a Tamil film directed by director Priyadarshan, has been selected as the opening film at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival. Starring Urvashi, the upcoming movie is billed as “a beautiful tale of an unlikely bond” which sows the values of respecting your parents and finding oneself.

According to a press released issued Wednesday, the screening of Appatha will be held in Mumbai on January 27 at Films Division Complex.

Priyadarshan said the team is “honoured” that his directorial Appatha has been selected as the opening film at the festival.

“I would like to thank my producers Jio Studios and Wide Angle Creations for bringing this simple and lovely story to me. It has been a pleasure collaborating on this film and wonderful to be working with a phenomenal talent like Urvashi on her milestone 700th film.

“Appatha is something different from anything I have attempted earlier and I am looking forward to seeing to how audiences react to it,” the acclaimed filmmaker said in a statement.

Vijay Antony undergoes 'major surgery' after accident on sets of Pichaikkaran 2, shares photo from hospital

Appatha is written by Hardik Gajjar with screenplay by Priyadarshan and Deepthi Govindarajan.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival is organised by Government of India, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting through the National Film Development Corporation in association with the SCO Council of Heads of States.

The film extravaganza will come to a close on January 31.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 21:28 IST
