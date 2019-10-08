Priya Bhavani Shankar to team up with SJ Suryah once again

Following the success of Monster, SJ Suryah and Priya Bhavani Shankar are coming together for yet another untitled film. According to sources, the Meyaadha Maan actor has been roped in opposite SJ Suryah in this romantic thriller, directed by Radha Mohan.

The yet-to-be-titled project, bankrolled by Angel Studios MHLLP, marks the first collaboration between SJ Suryah and Radha Mohan.

While music director Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Richard M Nathan of Comali-fame are on board, the rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon.

A source tells indianexpress.com, “Priya’s character will move the story forward and her role in this film will be talked about like any other Radha Mohan’s female protagonist. We’ll start shooting from October 9 onwards in Chennai.”

One may recall SJ Suryah and Yuvan Shankar Raja had worked together in Kalvanin Kaadhali. It looks like the film will release on February 14 next year.

Priya Bhavani Shankar has multiple films in the pipeline, including Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Mafia, Kuruthi Aattam, Kalathil Sandhippom and Kasada Thapara.