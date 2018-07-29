Actor Priya Bhavani Shankar slams moral policing: Find another hopeful dream girl

Priya Bhavani Shankar responded back to the troll in a strongly-worded comment, that silenced any moral policing or judgement. Priya Bhavani Shankar responded back to the troll in a strongly-worded comment, that silenced any moral policing or judgement.

Across industries, it has become normal for actresses to be ‘judged’ based on the clothes they wear. Priya Bhavani Shankar, who shot to fame with Meyaadha Maan and the recent Kadaikutty Singam, shot down one such comment recently to much applause. The actor had posted a picture of herself on Instagram, wearing a partially transparent black shirt. While there was nothing amiss about the picture, one comment from a ‘fan’ said, “Sutham had huge hopes for you No more a dream girl.. Hoping it wont get any worse thou (sic).”

Priya, responded back in a strongly-worded comment, that silenced any moral policing or judgement. “Thank you very much but I don’t want to be a dream girl to a man of such filthy judgements. All the best, find another hopeful dream girl. (sic)”.

In response, the ‘fan’ replied, “The true thing is we the loyal people u have those who support this image are the filthy one’s… This ain’t about being Orthodox it’s juz we care for you sadly you don’t see that.. Anyways you have your freedom(sic)”

See Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Instagram post here:

Also see Priya Bhavani Shankar’s comments here:

Receiving much support for her reply, she further explained her stance in a later comment. “This is definitely not a reply with head weight. Am just trying to resist people like you deciding how I should hold my values and culture! Am surprised how people are trying to save culture by zooming in and out my picture. A little piece of semi-transparent cloth has taken a toll on this culture. I don’t see anything so alarming in my picture. Seriously? You think people like you zooming it and picking nonsense and speaking nonsense and judging others are holding the culture high? With all due respect let me say loud and polite I don’t see anything screwing your so-called culture and I can handle my values by my own than through these comments worried about my 1.5 inch of semi-transparent cloth. Thank you very much. (sic)”

Priya had begun her career as a news anchor, later shifting to serials. She shot to fame with her serial Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai and later was much appreciated for her debut film Meyaadha Maan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd