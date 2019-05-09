Toggle Menu
Priya Bhavani Shankar has the potential to be another Vidya Balan: SJ Suryahhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/priya-bhavani-shankar-sj-suryah-monster-5719882/

Priya Bhavani Shankar has the potential to be another Vidya Balan: SJ Suryah

SJ Suryah heaped praise on his co-star Priya Bhavani Shankar at the audio launch of Monster.

Priya Bhavani Shankar, SJ Suryah Monster
Monster will hit screens on May 17.

At the audio launch of Monster held on Wednesday, actor SJ Suryah said he was thrilled to have a film of his fetch ‘U certificate’ for the first time. The actor-director, with a smile, added none of his previous projects managed to achieve this.

“Everyone thinks I lead a life like Sigappu Rojakkal Kamal Haasan, but in reality, I am a simple person,” shared Suryah, insisting that, in Monster, he plays a character close to his real-life persona. “Hits or flops don’t matter to me, in general, except the magical moments. Monster is a breezy film that has lots of magic. There is a deep connection between animals and human beings, which I realised while shooting for this film. I am sure children would love the film,” Suryah added.

Heaping praise on his co-star Priya Bhavani Shankar, SJ Suryah noted she has the potential to be another Vidya Balan.

Priya Bhavani Shankar said, “Initially, I was scared of SJ Suryah sir because I have heard he is a taskmaster. But he is super cool on the sets.”

Monster will release on May 17, alongside Sivakarthikeyan’s Mr Local.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kamal Haasan all set to host Bigg Boss Tamil 3
2 Maharshi movie review: The Mahesh Babu film is a crowd pleaser
3 Billions renewed for fifth season