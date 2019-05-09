Priya Bhavani Shankar has the potential to be another Vidya Balan: SJ Suryah

At the audio launch of Monster held on Wednesday, actor SJ Suryah said he was thrilled to have a film of his fetch ‘U certificate’ for the first time. The actor-director, with a smile, added none of his previous projects managed to achieve this.

Advertising

“Everyone thinks I lead a life like Sigappu Rojakkal Kamal Haasan, but in reality, I am a simple person,” shared Suryah, insisting that, in Monster, he plays a character close to his real-life persona. “Hits or flops don’t matter to me, in general, except the magical moments. Monster is a breezy film that has lots of magic. There is a deep connection between animals and human beings, which I realised while shooting for this film. I am sure children would love the film,” Suryah added.

Heaping praise on his co-star Priya Bhavani Shankar, SJ Suryah noted she has the potential to be another Vidya Balan.

Priya Bhavani Shankar said, “Initially, I was scared of SJ Suryah sir because I have heard he is a taskmaster. But he is super cool on the sets.”

Monster will release on May 17, alongside Sivakarthikeyan’s Mr Local.