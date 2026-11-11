Priya Bhavani Shankar marries longtime partner Rajvel Raj in intimate ceremony, watch video

Actor Priya Bhavani Shankar has married her longtime boyfriend Rajvel Raj in a traditional ceremony in Chennai on Wednesday. The couple, who have been in a relationship for over a decade after meeting during their college years, kept the wedding intimate, attended only by family members and close friends.

A wedding video that has surfaced on social media captures the simplicity of the celebrations. Priya wore a traditional red saree with minimal jewellery and a simple hairstyle, while Rajvel opted for a white shirt and dhoti. One of the moments in the video shows Rajvel being accompanied by friends as he walks toward Priya, and the clip ends with the newlyweds sharing an emotional embrace.

Unlike many celebrity weddings that are preceded by weeks of public announcements and heavily curated social media campaigns, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Rajvel Raj’s celebrations were kept largely out of the spotlight. The couple had not publicly confirmed the wedding, though hints had been building for months.

Popular Tamil Actress #PriyaBhavaniShankar tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Raj Velu. Wishing them all the best! https://t.co/E8gjuiCQH5 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 11, 2026

The buildup

Speculation about Priya Bhavani Shankar and Rajvel Raj’s engagement began in August 2026, when Priya shared a photograph with Rajvel on her Instagram Stories. The image showed them in traditional attire, wearing jasmine garlands, with wedding music playing in the background. Neither Priya nor Rajvel addressed the speculation at the time.

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On Tuesday, a day before the wedding, Priya posted what appeared to be photos from a pre-wedding ceremony, further fueling expectations. The wedding itself followed on Wednesday, with the video and pictures quickly going viral and drawing congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues.

November 11th Actress #PriyaBhavaniShankar and her long time boyfriend #RajvelRaj begin a beautiful new chapter together, celebrating their marriage in an intimate ceremony surrounded by loved ones. #WeddingCelebration #NewBeginnings #KollywoodWedding https://t.co/ObHqU7Jroj — Actor Kayal Devaraj (@kayaldevaraj) November 11, 2026

Priya Bhavani Shankar’s career has spanned journalism, television and cinema. She started as a television newsreader before making her acting debut with the Tamil film Meyaadha Maan. She has since built a filmography across Tamil and Telugu cinema, with notable appearances in Mafia: Chapter 1, Monster and the Indian franchise.

Also Read: Priya Bhavani Shankar has the potential to be another Vidya Balan: SJ Suryah

Her most recent release was the Telugu film Irumudi, starring Ravi Teja and directed by Shiva Nirvana. In Tamil, she was last seen in Hot Spot 2 Much, in which she featured in a segment titled The Narration.

Priya Bhavani Shankar has two significant projects in the pipeline. She will reprise her role as Debbie in Demonte Colony 3, directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu and starring Arulnithi, which is scheduled for a Pongal 2027 release. She is also expected to return for Indian 3, the third instalment in director Shankar’s franchise starring Kamal Haasan.