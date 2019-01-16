Prithviraj: Petta is performing very well not just in Kerala but across the world

Actor-producer Prithviraj recently visited a theater in Kochi to thank the audience for the overwhelming response to Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta. The actor said he seized the opportunity when he was approached to distribute the film in Kerala through his newly-launched production banner Prithviraj Productions.

“I am a big fan of director Karthik Subbaraj’s work. And of course, we would find a Rajinikanth fan in everyone who loves cinema. I am also a Rajinikanth fan. I come from a generation that had the luck of watching his movies like Baasha, Annamalai and Arunachalam in theaters. I have so many memories of that,” Prithviraj told the media after he celebrated the success of Petta in Kerala by cutting a cake.

He said to write a film that celebrates the legacy of such a big star is not an easy task. The actor also added that it was his longtime desire to work with Rajinikanth. However, he was happy that Malayalam actor Manikandan had the opportunity to share screen space with the Superstar.

“I knew that Petta will become a hit as I had seen this movie. But I did not expect that it would turn into such a big celebration. The movie is performing very well not just in Kerala but across the world. And I am very happy,” he added.

Prithviraj noted that Petta was the first film that was distributed by Prithviraj Productions. The actor said he wishes to continue this successful streak by distributing more good films in Kerala.

Petta released on January 10 to cash in on the Pongal holiday. The film boasts of an all-star cast, including Rajinikanth, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran, Trisha, Bobby Simha and Sasikumar among others