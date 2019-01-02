Prithviraj acquires Rajinikanth’s Petta rights in Kerala

The distribution rights of Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Petta have been acquired by Malayalam star Prithviraj’s home banner, Prithviraj Productions. The production house announced that the film will open on more than 200 screens across Kerala on January 10.

Prithviraj’s company is set to venture into film distribution with Petta. In 2017, Prithviraj announced his decision to walk out of the production company August Cinema Pvt Ltd, which he jointly launched with Shaji and Santosh. Ending the six-year-long association, he had said it was time for him to do things on his own. Last year, he launched Prithviraj Productions along with his wife Supriya as one of its co-owners.

He later joined hands with Sony Pictures India to bankroll 9, the film, besides playing the lead role in it.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s massive fan following in Kerala is not unknown. No wonder Prithviraj picked Petta as his first project for distribution.

Petta is easily one of the highly awaited films of 2019, which is set to hit the screens days before Pongal. Petta will clash with Ajith’s Viswasam, which created quite a buzz with its trailer recently.

Petta is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and has a sprawling star cast, including Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Simran, Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others.