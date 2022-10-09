scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Prince trailer: Sivakarthikeyan promises a laugh riot for Diwali

Prince trailer: The trailer of Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Prince teases a comedy-drama about a Tamil guy falling in love with a British woman.

Prince moviePrince is helmed by Anudeep KV.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan and director Anudeep KV of Jaathi Ratnalu fame have joined hands for Prince. The duo already set a light-hearted tone for Prince with the promo that was released months ago. Now, the trailer reflects the same. Looks like Prince deals with love with a comical twist.

As far as the premise of Prince goes, the film is about a cool-headed school teacher (played by Sivakarthikeyan) falling for his colleague, a British woman (Maria Riaboshapka). Sample this dialogue from the trailer to know the tone of the movie: “Only because I follow our pledge ‘All Indians are our brothers and sisters’, I ended up falling for a British woman.”

Also Read |liveBigg Boss Tamil 6 launch LIVE UPDATES: Rachitha Mahalakshmi enters Kamal Haasan’s show

The presence of Sathyaraj and Premgi reassures that Prince will be quite a laugh riot this Diwali. It also features popular YouTuber Bharath. The movie, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, has music by Thaman.

2022 has been kind to Sivakarthikeyan as his recent film Don opened to a great response at the box office. If Prince also strikes gold at the box office, it will be another boost to the glowing resume of the actor. Other than Prince, he also has Aylaan and Maaveeran in the pipeline.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh BachchanPremium
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh Bachchan
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...Premium
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 09:00:44 pm
Next Story

Congress terms as ‘jumla’ project inaugurations by Himachal CM

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor
Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement