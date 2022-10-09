Prince trailer: Sivakarthikeyan promises a laugh riot for Diwali

Actor Sivakarthikeyan and director Anudeep KV of Jaathi Ratnalu fame have joined hands for Prince. The duo already set a light-hearted tone for Prince with the promo that was released months ago. Now, the trailer reflects the same. Looks like Prince deals with love with a comical twist.

As far as the premise of Prince goes, the film is about a cool-headed school teacher (played by Sivakarthikeyan) falling for his colleague, a British woman (Maria Riaboshapka). Sample this dialogue from the trailer to know the tone of the movie: “Only because I follow our pledge ‘All Indians are our brothers and sisters’, I ended up falling for a British woman.”

The presence of Sathyaraj and Premgi reassures that Prince will be quite a laugh riot this Diwali. It also features popular YouTuber Bharath. The movie, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, has music by Thaman.

2022 has been kind to Sivakarthikeyan as his recent film Don opened to a great response at the box office. If Prince also strikes gold at the box office, it will be another boost to the glowing resume of the actor. Other than Prince, he also has Aylaan and Maaveeran in the pipeline.