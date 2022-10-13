Prince: Sivakarthikeyan gives a glimpse of Who Am I, reveals release date of song

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who will next be seen in Tamil-Telugu bilingual Prince, shared a glimpse of the film’s third track titled “Who Am I”. The actor also announced that the song will be released on Friday evening.

Sharing a glimpse of the third track, Sivakarthikeyan wrote on Twitter, “Here’s the glimpse of our third single #WhoAmI from #Prince. A @musicthaman Musical Choreography by @iamSandy_Off Lyrics by @TherukuralArivu Releasing tomorrow at 5pm.”

The previous two songs of Prince, whose music is given by S Thaman, were titled “Bimbilikki Pilapi” and “Jessica”. The glimpse of the third track shows Sivakarthikeyan and Maria Riaboshapka showing off their dancing skills.

Prince will release in Telugu and Tamil. It marks the Telugu debut of Sivakarthikeyan, who is known for his work in Tamil cinema. The movie’s story revolves around a man who falls in love with a British girl. Directed by Anudeep KV of Jathiratnalu fame, the film has been shot in Pondicherry and London.

The movie, set to hit screens on October 21, is jointly produced by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Suresh Babu under their banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions and Shanthi Talkies.