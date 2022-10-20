Prince, Sardar, Monster movie release and review LIVE UPDATES: It is Karthi vs Sivakarthikeyan vs Mohanlal down south

2022 Diwali does not have a release from top actors like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith and Kamal Haasan, but it is still interesting as this time the box office clash is between two of the most-happening stars of the Tamil film industry – Karthi and Sivakarthikeyan.

On the one hand, you have Karthi, who is having a great year with back-to-back hits. In August, he rolled out Viruman, which despite mixed reviews, ended up as a commercial success retaining the core audience he has developed since his debut Paruthiveeran. He then had the biggest release in his career – Ponniyin Selvan 1, which is continuing its dream run at the box office. His character Vallavarayan Vandhiyathevan ended up being a fan favourite. Even as the film is inching towards the Rs 475 crore mark, Karthi is coming out with Sardar, which will compete with his own film. That pretty much is enough to show what a year Karthi has been having. If Sardar, which is touted to be a ‘full meal’, strikes a chord with the audience, it would be a level-up for Karthi.

Sardar has Karthi in a dual role. Other than Karthi, it stars Rashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Panday, and Laila. Speaking to Indian Express, Sadar director PS Mithran said, “Come, have a full meal. We have everything: things you have seen before, things you haven’t seen before, old things in a different dimension. The film has got it all.” Looks like Karthi’s film will be a palatable affair that will entice all.

However, he is competing with the most-bankable star of Kollywood currently – Sivakarthikeyan, who has churned out one of the biggest hits of this year, Don. On top of that, Prince is directed by Anudeep of Jaathi Rathnalu fame, which gives the movie a chance in the Telugu market as well. The only downside Siva has, for now, is the underwhelming trailer of Prince, which has not worked in favor of the film. It has to be seen whether Anudeep’s brand of comedy, which worked well with the Telugu audience, would strike a chord in Tamil Nadu.

As far as the genre goes, Prince is starkly opposite to Sardar. While Karthi is coming out with a high-concept thriller, Sivakarthikeyan’s film is a simple comedy about a Tamil guy falling in love with a Brit woman, who happens to be his colleague in a school. It has Ukranian actress Maria playing the female lead.

All said and done, since it’s Diwali, there’s enough room for two films to co-exist as we are looking at a long holiday week. On top of that, healthy competition is also a good spectacle to watch like a movie.