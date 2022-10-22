scorecardresearch
Prince, Sardar Box office collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan, Karthi’s films face tough competition against Ponniyin Selvan I

Prince and Sardar are the big only releases this Diwali, and looks like Prince has an edge over Sardar at the box office

Karthi's Sardar clash with Sivakarthikeyan's Prince (Image: Film posters)Karthi's Sardar clashed with Sivakarthikeyan's Prince.

Karthi’s Sardar and Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince are the biggest Tamil releases this Diwali. While the two films have released weeks after Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I, both these films will face stiff competition from the Vikram-Jayam Ravi starrer.

As per Pinkvilla, Prince earned Rs 6.50 crore approx on its opening day, with Rs 4.75 crore from Tamil Nadu. The publication reported that Sardar earned approximately Rs. 5.75-6 crore with Rs 3.50 crore from Tamil Nadu.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Prince has had a strong opening in the USA, while Sardar has taken a strong opening in Singapore and Malaysia. Talking about the film’s domestic figures, he had earlier predicted that both Prince and Sardar could collect approximately Rs 4.5 to Rs 5 crore on Day 1.

ALSO READ |PS Mithran calls Sardar ‘a full meal’

Indianexpress.com’s Kirubhakar Purushothaman gave Sardar 3.5 stars and wrote, “One of the significant differences between PS Mithran’s film and the generic affairs is that the director treats the genre and the audience with respect.” With music by GV Prakash, Sardar also stars Rashi Khanna, Laila, Rajisha Vijayan, and Chunky Pandey in lead roles.

The experimental humour of Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince has led to a mixed response from the audience and critics. Though there are many takers for the film, it hasn’t unanimously received a thumbs up from the fans. Indian Express review rated the film with 2.5 stars as the review read, “When the film ended with the end card ‘Subam’, an obsolete practice in Tamil cinema, I realised that I won’t remember Prince for a long time. But that doesn’t seem to be the intention. The point is to make you laugh for those few stretches, and maybe it’s a win… after all.”

