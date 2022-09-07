scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Prime Video to stream Viruman from September 11

Directed and written by M Muthaiah, the Madurai-set movie follows the story of Viruman (Karthi), a village youngster who leaves his house when he finds out that his father, Muniyandi (Prakash Raj), is the reason behind his mother's suicide.

VirumanKarthi in and as Viruman. (Photo: PR Handout)

Tamil blockbuster Viruman will stream worldwide on Prime Video from September 11, the platform announced Tuesday. Starring Prakash Raj, Karthi, and Aditi Shankar, the action-thriller was released in theatres on August 12. Directed and written by M Muthaiah, the Madurai-set movie follows the story of Viruman (Karthi), a village youngster who leaves his house when he finds out that his father, Muniyandi (Raj), is the reason behind his mother’s suicide.

“An intrepid and good-hearted person, he fights to make his arrogant father pay the price for his sins and save his brothers from the man’s grip,” read the synopsis of the film.

Raj said playing Muniyandi, a character diametrically opposite to his real self, was an interesting experience. “It was an unfamiliar territory that I’m glad I chartered into with such hardworking and talented artists like Karthi and Aditi. I hope with the worldwide premiere of this movie, the audiences have a great time watching the movie,” the multiple National Award winner said in a statement.

Also Read |Ponniyin Selvan trailer: Mani Ratnam promises a grand historical spectacle with Aishwarya Rai, Vikram

Karthi said Viruman was a film that will stay alive in his heart for a long time. “It was such a contrasting experience since Prakash sir and I have a very jovial and happy rapport but the one we play on-screen is totally different as father and son at loggerheads. We are rivals!

“This movie will give the audiences a glimpse into a never seen before chemistry between the both of us. Watch out for us as we take you on a roller coaster ride of entertainment with the worldwide digital premiere of Viruman,” he added.

Shankar said she hopes the movie’s worldwide premiere on Prime Video will now take all of our hard work to audiences everywhere.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“With the guidance of Muthaiah sir, and the honor of working on such a beautiful script under the wings of such esteemed artists, made everyday a learning experience. I have put my best foot forward in terms of doing justice to such a huge opportunity,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

Viruman also features Soori and Raj Kiran in key roles.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 02:11:42 pm
Next Story

Fitness motivation: All Soha Ali Khan needs for a workout session is ‘a ball and a wall’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals
Watch

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Coal smuggling scam: CBI raids residence of Bengal Law Minister

Coal smuggling scam: CBI raids residence of Bengal Law Minister

Israel's flip-flop in journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

Israel's flip-flop in journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Alaya F on exchanging fashion advice with Pooja Bedi: ‘My mother and I are very different’

Alaya F on exchanging fashion advice with Pooja Bedi: ‘My mother and I are very different’

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Mira Rajput, shahid kapoor family
Mira Rajput turns 28: Shahid Kapoor’s better half is unfazed by ‘star wife label’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement