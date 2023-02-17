scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Prime Video announces streaming date for Vijay-starrer Varisu

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu stars Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Sarath Kumar, Shaam, Prabhu, and Meka Srikanth.

VarisuPoster of Varisu film featuring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. (Photo: PR Handout)
Prime Video on Friday announced the streaming date of Vijay’s Varisu. This Vamshi Paidipally directorial will be available to stream from February 22 in Tamil along with Telugu, and Malayalam.

Varisu, which managed to bring fans to theatres and broke multiple box office records, is a family drama. Head of a joint family, and a business tycoon Rajendran (Sarath Kumar) involuntarily pits his three sons against each other in his pursuit to find the worthy successor from amongst them. While the two older sons Jai (Srikanth) and Ajay (Shaam) choose a more unexpected divisive path of destruction, the youngest son- Vijay (Vijay) opts to keep his family together, while defending it from the clutches of a prying enemy.

 

Commenting on the streaming premiere of Varisu on Prime Video, Vijay said, “Varisu is an extremely special film for me. Despite having a palatial backdrop, in essence it is deeply emotional and family-oriented. We had a phenomenal time making it, and are overwhelmed by the love and response the film has received thus far, from the audience that has watched it in cinemas. And we’re thrilled that even more of our fans in over 240 countries and territories will now be able to watch this film when it streams on Prime Video.”

Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Sarath Kumar, Shaam, Prabhu, and Meka Srikanth.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 13:50 IST
