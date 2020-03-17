Prashanth to join Ashwin’s film starring Samantha?

The film is being touted as a crime-thriller. The film is being touted as a crime-thriller.

We had told you that Game Over director Ashwin Saravanan was collaborating with Samantha on a woman-centric film. Now, the latest we hear is that Prashanth may feature in it. Multiple sources say that Prashanth has been roped in for a crucial role. And, it looks like the actor will join the shoot of the film before he starts working on the Andhadhun Tamil remake, directed by Mohan Raja. However, we await an official confirmation.

Touted to be a crime thriller, this will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Further, sources say, majority of the portions will be shot in Himachal Pradesh and Dehradun.

Earlier, Prasanna had confirmed that he was on board for this Ashwin Saravanan directorial. Considering Prashanth’s involvement, we need to wait and watch, if the film has both the actors.

Ashwin Saravanan made his debut with Nayanthara’s Maya. His second film Game Over with Taapsee Pannu was also a critically-acclaimed one.

Prashanth’s last Tamil outing was Johnny (2018). The film is a remake of 2007 Hindi film, Johnny Gaddaar, directed by Sriram Raghavan.

