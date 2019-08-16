Prashanth to star in Andhadhun Tamil remake

National-award winning Hindi film Andhadhun is set to have its Tamil remake and actor Prashanth has been roped in to play the lead role. The hit Bollywood film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu in the lead roles.

The rights for the Tamil remake were acquired by producer and Prashanth’s father, Thiagarajan, through Viacom18. The film’s Tamil title is yet to be announced and the official list of the other cast and crew members is still awaited. The father-actor duo also remade Sriram Raghavan’s Johnny Gaddar in Tamil, titled Johnny.

Andhadhun is a thriller which revolves around a blind Piano player. Prashanth is a trained pianist from the Trinity College of Music, London hence, it looks like playing the role of a musician will come naturally to him.

Andhadhun won three awards at the recently held National Awards – Best actor for Ayushmann Khurrana, Best Hindi Film and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film did wonders at the box office as well and it is expected that the story will translate well for the regional audience too.

Prashanth has also signed another film with his father, which will be directed by A Venkatesh. The untitled film is set to go on floors soon.