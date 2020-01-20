Prasanna to play a key role in Valimai?

There are reports that Prasanna, who was last seen in Brother’s Day, will join the cast of Ajith-starrer Valimai. (Photo: Prasanna/Instagram) There are reports that Prasanna, who was last seen in Brother’s Day, will join the cast of Ajith-starrer Valimai. (Photo: Prasanna/Instagram)

Speculations are abuzz that Prasanna is on board for Ajith’s Valimai, directed by H Vinoth. However, an official word is awaited. On Twitter, a netizen asked the actor if he was a part of the Ajith-starrer, to which Prasanna replied, “Not yet. Waiting for confirmation.”

Valimai went on floors at the Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad in December 2019.

A source tells indianexpress.com, “We began the first schedule in Hyderabad. So far, portions involving Ajith performing action sequences have been shot, supervised by a senior Hollywood choreographer.” The second schedule will begin soon on the sets erected at Sri Gokulam Studios in Chennai, the source adds.

Further, we hear, the makers are expected to visit Europe, South Africa and Budapest, for the subsequent schedules.

Valimai, the 60th project of Ajith, is likely to have Yami Gautam as the leading lady. The Bollywood actor has acted in a couple of Tamil films previously—Radha Mohan’s Gouravam (2013) and Prem Sai’s Tamilselvanum Thaniyar Anjalum (2016).

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai has Yuvan Shankar Raja on music, Nirav Shah on the camera work and Thotta Tharani on art direction. In a statement to the press, Boney Kapoor had said, the film will capitalise on Ajith’s racing skills.

Valimai, which will release for Diwali 2020, sees Ajith donning the khaki after Gautham Menon’s Yennai Arindhaal.

Unconfirmed sources claim Ajay Devgn and Arvind Swami were approached for the villain roles. While we hear the Chekka Chivantha Vaanam actor had turned down the offer, there is no clarity about Devgn’s involvement yet.

Touted to be a commercial action entertainer, Ajith has shed a few kilos to suit his role. Additionally, it was reported that Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor would be making her Tamil debut with Valimai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd