Prasanna not a part of Ajith’s Valimai, actor expresses disappointment

Prasanna said that he was deeply "disappointed" that the talks to be part of Ajith's Valimai did not materialise.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | Published: January 21, 2020 1:49:19 pm
ajith valimai Prasanna took to Twitter to express his disappointment as he will not be starring in Ajith’s Valimai.

Actor Prasanna’s talks with Ajith starrer Valimai makers have not materialised and thus, the actor will not be a part of the project. It was revealed earlier that he was in talks to play a key role in the film. Prasanna has expressed his “disappointment” but hopes that his dream of sharing the screen with Ajith will come true soon.

“I, from the bottom of my heart, thank each and everyone of you, who with so much love wished and wanted me to be part “Valimai”. I was equally thrilled that the talks were on and was hoping to make the biggest announcement in my career ever. But unfortunately, this wonderful opportunity to share screen with our “Thala” isn’t happening this time. Inspite of the deep disappointment I am feeling all the more stronger with all your love. There is always a next time and am sure I will be playing that dream part opposite “Thala” sooner. Love you all so much. Keep sending me your love. That’s all I’ve got (sic),” Prasanna said in a statement shared on Twitter.

Ajith is playing a cop in Valimai, which is directed by H Vinoth. The director has already given a memorable cop film called Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, which came out in 2017. Valimai is Vinoth’s second consecutive movie with Ajith and Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official Tamil remake of Hindi movie Pink.

Valimai is said to be an out-and-out action movie, which is being shot in many exotic locations across the world. It is said that the makers have plans to shoot in Europe, South Africa and Budapest.

It is being speculated that Yami Gautam has been roped in as the female lead but an official confirmation is awaited.

