Prasanna to star in Dhanush-Karthick Naren film?

Prasanna had earlier starred in Dhanush’s debut directorial venture, Power Paandi. (Photo: Dhanush/Facebook, Prasanna/Instagram) Prasanna had earlier starred in Dhanush’s debut directorial venture, Power Paandi. (Photo: Dhanush/Facebook, Prasanna/Instagram)

We had told you Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru-fame was directing Dhanush’s next. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi films, D43 (tentatively titled), will release in October. Meanwhile, the latest buzz is that Prasanna has been roped in to play the antagonist.

A source tells indianexpress.com, “Karthick Naren quite liked Prasanna’s performance in Mafia, and wanted to collaborate with him, again.” However, an official word is awaited.

Touted to be a murder mystery, D43 has music by GV Prakash Kumar. The source adds, “Dhanush is currently shooting for Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. Once it’s over, he will start work on this one.”

Prasanna had earlier starred in Dhanush’s debut directorial venture, Power Paandi. The actor is awaiting the release of Mafia, also starring Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles.

Prasanna was said to be a part of Dhanush’s second directorial project with Thenandal Studios Limited. But we don’t know the status of the project yet.

