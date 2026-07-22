Jana Nayagan director recalls mood on set after Prakash Raj criticised Vijay: ‘I was worried’

Alongside his vocal support for the ongoing student protests in New Delhi, veteran actor Prakash Raj has also been coming down heavily on his industry colleagues who have been turning a blind eye to what’s happening around them. Known for not mincing words when commenting on socio-political issues, Prakash has previously criticised even his frequent collaborator, actor-turned-politician Vijay, on certain matters.

However, director H Vinoth, who directed both of them in his upcoming movie Jana Nayagan, recently attested that they do not allow such differences to affect their personal relationship. During an interview, the filmmaker recalled an instance when Prakash tore into Vijay elsewhere one day, despite the two having to meet on set the next day.

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H Vinoth recalls Prakash Raj criticising Vijay before shoot

Mentioning that he was concerned there would be tension between the two, which could affect their work, Vinoth revealed that they, nevertheless, showed no signs of unrest when they met on set and behaved “like friends” as usual. The director noted that Prakash calls Vijay “chellam” (darling) to this day.

For the unfamiliar, Prakash’s character in the Vijay-starrer Ghilli (2004) refers to his love interest (Trisha) as “chellam” in the movie. The way he utters the word has since become iconic, with his fans often referring to Prakash himself as “chellam.”

“On set, he (Vijay) is just his (Prakash) chellam,” Vinoth reportedly pointed out during a conversation with YouTube channel Rednool. He recalled, “The night before shooting, Prakash Raj sir had criticised Vijay sir, and we had work the next day. I came to the set wondering if these two would even talk to one another. I was worried it would be uneasy. As soon as we arrived at the spot, Prakash Raj sir was already there.”

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Why Prakash Raj still calls Vijay ‘chellam‘

He added, “They both greeted each other like friends and started talking… calling him chellam. So, politics is different, cinema is different. It’s clear to them. Tomorrow, they will meet and talk like friends. They have worked together for years. Prakash Raj sir knows Vijay sir is acting with the right principles; he will appreciate it. He is open-minded. Similarly, if he has any criticism, if it is good criticism, Vijay sir will take it.”

Besides Ghilli, Vijay and Prakash Raj have worked together in movies such as Pokkiri (2007), Villu (2009), Sivakasi (2005), Varisu (2023), and Aathi (2006). Now, they are gearing up for an on-screen reunion in Jana Nayagan, which hits the screens on Thursday, July 23. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and Nassar in key roles. Jana Nayagan features music by Anirudh Ravichander.

What Prakash Raj said about Vijay’s Tamil Nadu election ambitions

Despite their close friendship, Prakash had criticised Vijay’s political ambitions in the run-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He even alleged that Vijay was “exploiting” people’s love for him and wondered how he could aspire to become the state’s chief minister without ever standing up for the people.

“Have you even spoken politics at my level? In all these years, did you ever stand up for Tamil Nadu, or its people, their language or dignity? People have showered love on you because of your talent, not for your politics. And you are exploiting it,” he alleged while campaigning for CPI(M) candidate N Pandi in Palani. “Politics is different, cinema is different. That love is different. This is different,” The News Minute quoted him as advising the voters.