Prakash Raj undergoes shoulder surgery

Actor-filmmaker Prakash Raj has undergone a surgery to fix the fracture in his left shoulder.

“The devil is back… successful surgery.. thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy and thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon,” the actor tweeted, while sharing a photo of himself from the hospital bed.

According to reports, Prakash Raj fell and injured himself at his Kovalam house.

Prakash Raj recently completed a schedule of director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in Puducherry. The film is based on iconic writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fiction novel of the same name. Set in the backdrop of Chola Dynasty, the epic novel has been adapted for the big screen by Ratnam along with writer B. Jeyamohan, who has penned dialogues for the movie. Besides Prakash, the film also stars Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore and Aishwarya Lekshmi.