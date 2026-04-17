Prakash Raj takes a dig at Vijay: ‘I can whistle for you, can’t give you the country’

Actor Prakash Raj has recently taken a dig at Vijay’s political aspirations. During a recent campaign for CPI(M) candidate N. Pandi in Palani ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, Prakash said that the upcoming state elections are following “three models”, among which there is also a “cinema model”. He hinted at how Vijay is using his massive fan base for electoral gains.

At the campaign, Prakash explained his theory of three models used by parties this election—the Dravidian model, the slave model, and the cinema model. He also questioned Vijay’s track record.

Prakash said in Tamil, “In a film, you can be a doctor, an engineer, or a Chief Minister. But in reality, where were you when Tamil Nadu faced issues with its language, its people, or its self-respect? This isn’t an election between AIADMK and DMK, or even for the TVK, as Vijay says. This is a battle between unity and division.”