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Prakash Raj takes a dig at Vijay: ‘I can whistle for you, can’t give you the country’
Prakash Raj hinted at how Vijay is using his massive fan base for electoral gains.
Actor Prakash Raj has recently taken a dig at Vijay’s political aspirations. During a recent campaign for CPI(M) candidate N. Pandi in Palani ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, Prakash said that the upcoming state elections are following “three models”, among which there is also a “cinema model”. He hinted at how Vijay is using his massive fan base for electoral gains.
At the campaign, Prakash explained his theory of three models used by parties this election—the Dravidian model, the slave model, and the cinema model. He also questioned Vijay’s track record.
Prakash said in Tamil, “In a film, you can be a doctor, an engineer, or a Chief Minister. But in reality, where were you when Tamil Nadu faced issues with its language, its people, or its self-respect? This isn’t an election between AIADMK and DMK, or even for the TVK, as Vijay says. This is a battle between unity and division.”
For the unversed, Vijay is contesting for the first time through his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). His film Jana Nayagan is currently facing certification and leak issues. The actor had announced his political party in 2024.
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Prakash further stated that politics isn’t about friendship, and that love or talent are different things. He added that one should not use admiration for political gain. He said, “People stood in queues in the heat, put up cut-outs, bought tickets, and ignored their homes and work to show you love, and now you are using that for your political entry? Look, if I like an actor, I can whistle until my throat goes hoarse. But I cannot give them the country. Politics is different; cinema is different. That love is different; this responsibility is different. One must get on the ground and speak.”
Prakash Raj and Vijay have worked together in films like Ghilli, Sivakasi (2005), Villu (2009), Aathi (2006), and Varisu (2023).
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