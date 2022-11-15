Prakash Raj opens up on losing work because of his political views: ‘Some people don’t work with me because…’

Actor-filmmaker Prakash Raj has also established himself as a firebrand politician. He never minces words when it comes to speaking his mind on matters of politics. And it seems his candour seems to be affecting his acting career.

In a recent interview, Prakash suggested that he was being quietly boycotted by a section of the film industry owing to his political bluntness. “It is getting affected. Now, some people don’t work with me not because they have been told not to. But because they are worried ‘they’ may not approve. I am strong and rich enough to lose all that. I always feel my fear will be somebody’s power,” the actor told Hindustan Times.

Prakash Raj also noted that he can understand why many actors were not as vocal as him on social and political matters. And he vowed to continue to voice his dissent for he can ‘afford it’ unlike others. “A lot of other actors are silent and I don’t blame them because they can’t afford it. They’ll be pushed and there is no point for them to tolerate that. They won’t survive. It’s not as if they are wrong,” he added.

Earlier, Prakash had said filmmakers in Bollywood were afraid to work with him fearing political blowback. But, he was confident that he won’t face a situation in the southern states. “Not in the south. They can’t come here,” he had told indianexpress.com earlier.

Prakash Raj was last seen in director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. He had played a key supporting role in the two-part epic series based on Kalki’s novel of the same name. The film became a huge hit at the box office, with over Rs 500 crore in global receipts.

He has also played a key role in the recently released web series Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy.