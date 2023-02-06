scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Prakash Raj on Pathaan boycott campaign: ‘Idiots and bigots are just barking, won’t bite’

Prakash Raj said people calling for the ban and boycott of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan are just 'barking' and 'won't bite'.

Prakash RajPrakash Raj slams campaign against Pathaan (Photo: Prakash Raj/Instagram)

Actor Prakash Raj, who predominantly works in south Indian film industries, is known for speaking his mind. At the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the actor said people calling for the ban and boycott of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan are just ‘barking’ and ‘won’t bite’.

At the event, Raj said, “They wanted to ban Pathaan. It’s doing Rs 700 crore. These idiots, bigots…who wanted to ban Pathaan, did not run Modi’s film (PM Narendra Modi) for Rs 30 crore. They are just you know… barking, won’t bite. Sound pollution.”

Prakash Raj then criticised Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files saying, “Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spits on them. The director is asking why am I not getting Oscar. He will not even get a Bhaskar. I tell you because there is a sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. According to my sources. they have invested around Rs 2000 crore to only make films like this. But you can’t fool people all the time.”

Ahead of Pathaan’s release, there was a call to ban the film from several quarters due to Deepika Padukone’s saffron colour bikini in the song “Besharam Rang”. However, the campaign against the movie drew a blank as it has minted an enormous amount of money at the box office.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 18:30 IST
