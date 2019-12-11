Prakash Raj and Meena join the cast of Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168

Prakash Raj and Meena have been roped in for Thalaivar 168. Prakash Raj and Meena have been roped in for Thalaivar 168.

Actor Prakash Raj and Meena are the latest additions to the star cast of Superstar Rajinikanth’s forthcoming movie, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. Sun Pictures, which is bankrolling the project, made the official announcement on Monday.

Prakash will be seen alongside Rajinikanth in a film after a gap of 20 years. He made a cameo appearance in director KS Ravikumar’s blockbuster Padayappa, which came out in 1999. It remains to be seen whether he plays a good guy or villain in the upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Meena was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Kuselan, which came out in 2008.

Thalaivar 168 is Rajinikanth’s maiden collaboration with director Siva. It is worth noting that the director’s last film Viswasam, starring Ajith, released on the same day as Petta during Pongal holiday this year. Surprisingly, both the films were received well by the audience, and they are among the highest-grossing Tamil films this year.

On Monday, Sun Pictures also confirmed that Keerthy Suresh will be playing the female lead. It is noteworthy that her mother Menaka Suresh had shared screen space with Rajinikanth in Netri Kann (1981). The film also stars actor Soori.

We can expect more updates from Sun Pictures in view of Rajinikanth’s 69th birthday on December 12.

