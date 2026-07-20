Prakash Raj addresses CJP protesters, waves Indian Constitution. watch

Veteran actor Prakash Raj with Abhijeet Dipke and others during the CJP protest in New Delhi. (Credit: PTI)

The protest launched by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG question paper leak earlier this year, has snowballed into a mammoth agitation, attracting the whole nation’s attention to New Delhi. Veteran actor Prakash Raj also joined the CJP in its Chalo Sansad March on Monday, July 20.

Now, photos and videos showing Prakash with the protesters have gone viral on social media. In one of the clips, the actor was seen addressing the protesters from atop a vehicle via a loudspeaker. As protesters raised the slogan “Inquilab Zindabad” (long live the revolution), Prakash waved the Indian Constitution to the crowd, and they erupted in cheers.