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Prakash Raj addresses CJP protesters, waves Indian Constitution. watch
Veteran actor Prakash Raj joined the CJP's agitation in New Delhi, extending solidarity to those protesting against the NEET-UG paper leak.
The protest launched by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG question paper leak earlier this year, has snowballed into a mammoth agitation, attracting the whole nation’s attention to New Delhi. Veteran actor Prakash Raj also joined the CJP in its Chalo Sansad March on Monday, July 20.
Now, photos and videos showing Prakash with the protesters have gone viral on social media. In one of the clips, the actor was seen addressing the protesters from atop a vehicle via a loudspeaker. As protesters raised the slogan “Inquilab Zindabad” (long live the revolution), Prakash waved the Indian Constitution to the crowd, and they erupted in cheers.
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The actor was accompanied by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and others. Prakash had joined the protesters as they were marching from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament.
The veteran actor, who had visited the site earlier, returned on Sunday ahead of the Chalo Sansad March. “I am with you tonight. I am right here. We will see what happens,” he said while addressing the gathering. He also shared a selfie video from the venue on social media, captioning it, “Youth of our country are #JustAsking.” The clip featured the protesters raising slogans. He concluded the video by mentioning, “That’s youngsters fighting for the cause.”
VIDEO | Delhi: Actor-activist Prakash Raj joins Cockroach Janta Party protest, waves constitution to loud cheers from protesters.
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/kSkzytVyCR
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2026
Besides Prakash Raj, veteran actor Shabana Azmi also arrived at the protest site and interacted with demonstrators, extending her support to those taking part in the agitation. Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Zeenat Aman, and Naseeruddin Shah had previously extended their solidarity with the agitators, including education reformer and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike. He was forcibly removed from the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Saturday by the Delhi Police and admitted to Safdarjun hospital.
The national capital witnessed some tense moments earlier on Monday as security officers reportedly teargassed and lathi-charged protesters. However, they refused to disperse and continued raising slogans demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
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