Prakash Raj has lost work due to political opinions, refuses to live in fear: wife

Prakash Raj has consistently been one of the most outspoken actors in the country. His ‘Just Asking’ posts on X frequently make headlines, particularly when he takes on the government or raises questions about political and social issues. Most recently, the actor joined student protests following the NEET paper leak, where he openly criticised the government. However, his fearless approach to expressing his opinions was not always easy for his family to deal with. His wife, Pony Varma, recently recalled how she would be terrified for his safety every time he made a strong political statement. According to her, this fear began to subside after the death of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Speaking to Prema The Journalist, Pony recalled how she initially struggled with Prakash’s outspoken nature. She said, “I used to be scared in the beginning. When we got to hear Gauri’s news, I saw him devastated completely and he was broken.” Explaining how Prakash’s impulsiveness often frightened her, Pony revealed that Gauri had similarly been concerned about his outspoken nature. She said, “He would always tell her. But when Gauri died, something just shook him. He said, ‘I will talk.’ As a woman, she stood, spoke.”

Pony revealed that her fear eventually gave way when Prakash questioned, “How long should we live in fear?” She added, “We all know he is a fearless man. He was banned in Telugu multiple times. He stands his ground. He will believe in certain things and do it with 100% conviction.”

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However, his outspoken nature has also affected his personal relationships within the film industry. Pony revealed that not everyone shares his views, and she does not expect them to. “Extremely good friends of mine from the industry are not good friends with Prakash. I don’t force them to like him. They all can have their opinion,” she said.

Calling her husband brave, Pony added that people often approach him to appreciate not just his acting but also his willingness to stand by his convictions. “People across the world come and tell him that we love you as an actor, but we also love how you stand your ground.”

Pony Varma takes a dig on other actors

She also suggested that several people in the film industry are cautious about expressing their political opinions publicly. When asked whether actors fear losing work because of their political views, Pony said, “Not necessarily.” She explained that there are actors who are in positions of influence and provide employment to several people, making their circumstances different.

However, Prakash has reportedly paid a professional price for his views. Pony revealed that he has lost several film opportunities and advertising assignments because of his political positions. “Several films, people have simply backed off after paying advance,” she claimed.

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Explaining her husband’s perspective, she said that his concerns are rooted in basic necessities such as healthcare and education. “He just wants hospitals and schools. But the country focuses on ten other things and then school and education. Sadly, that is the reality of the country. I can’t disagree with him,” she said.

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Pony further revealed that despite facing abuses and hurtful remarks, Prakash does not hold grudges against people. In fact, she claimed that he is often among the first to extend help when someone is going through a difficult phase. She said she has often questioned him about this attitude, but he remains clear about his approach and does not believe in being resentful.

Pony Varma recalls Prakash Raj’s participation in student protests

One of the moments that particularly stayed with Pony was Prakash’s participation in the student protest at Jantar Mantar following the NEET controversy. Recalling the atmosphere at the protest, she said she was terrified after witnessing the lathi charge and pellet firing.

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“I saw lathi charges and pellets, I was shaken and scared. I was praying. He said, ‘Children are paying there. I am 60. But look at these children, what about their mothers? At least their mothers are feeling that Prakash Raj is sitting with their children,'” she recalled.

Pony described his decision to participate in the protest as courageous. She revealed that she had suggested he attend the demonstration if he wanted to, but at least book a hotel to stay in overnight. Prakash, however, refused.

“He slept there on that stage. There was no water. A man of that calibre doesn’t need to do all this, but he says it is for the future of this country and our children,” she said.

Prakash Raj and Pony Varma practice different faiths under one roof

Pony, who is 12 years younger than Prakash, also spoke about how different they are as individuals, particularly when it comes to religion and spirituality.

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“I am a God-fearing person. I love going to temples,” she said, before adding that her husband continues to be an atheist.

Despite their differences, Pony revealed that Prakash has always been supportive of her religious beliefs. He even helps her get the best darshan at temples, while maintaining that religion should remain a personal choice and should never be imposed on anyone.

“I completely agree with him,” she said.

Pony also acknowledged that Prakash’s political and ideological positions often invite accusations of being anti-national or anti-Hindu. However, she explained that his belief is rooted in the idea that society would be better off if people were not divided by religion and caste.

Offering an example of how their differences have never created conflict at home, Pony revealed that the family accommodates multiple faiths with equal respect.

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“Prakash’s mother believed in Jesus and prayed to him and in another corner, I would worship Lord Ganesh. And not once, we had issues in our house. In our house, Diwali and Christmas is celebrated with the same amount of enthusiasm,” she said.

For Pony, the difference between her and Prakash is not something that needs to be resolved. Instead, it is something they have learnt to respect.

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj recently released a video addressing the Election Commission controversy, in which he accused the government of lying and manipulating the Election Commission.