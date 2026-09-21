‘Have several doubts about Vijay’: Prakash Raj reacts Tamil Nadu CM’s first 120 days in office

Despite taking potshots at Vijay in the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections earlier this year, after which he became the Chief Minister, veteran actor Prakash Raj recently pointed out that it is too early to assess his government’s performance. He also noted that the Vijay government should be allowed at least a year as a grace period before being held accountable for its purported failures.

“Vijay is the Chief Minister not only for those who voted for him but also for those who did not vote for him. He should be given more time. At least one year should be allowed before commenting on the performance of his government,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying in Tiruchirappalli.

Memories of Blunder | Wile E Coyote meets Rajinikanth: How KS Ravikumar’s Lingaa became an unintentional comedy

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

‘Cannot arrive at any conclusion now’

He further stated that protests under the current government should be viewed in the broader context of people voicing their demands, regardless of who is in power.

Prakash Raj added, “I have several doubts about Vijay. I had spoken about them even before the election. But they (TVK) have won and formed the government. It has been only 120 days, so we cannot arrive at any conclusion now. We have to give them time. If they do not perform properly even after one year, I will question them.”

Don’t Miss | As Bethlehem Kudumba Unit earns Rs 321 cr, co-producer Fahadh Faasil decodes its success

“I am waiting until the first Budget. There is no need to criticise them immediately. Just because we do not like those in power, we should not rush to criticise them. We must respect democracy and the people,” he observed.

Story continues below this ad

Prakash Raj reacts to Vijay-Ajith meeting

When asked for his view on Vijay’s recent foreign trip and his meeting with actor Ajith Kumar during the Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone in the United Kingdom (UK), where the latter raced, Prakash Raj said there is nothing wrong with such activities. “What I would look at is whether he accomplished the purpose for which he went. He has said that he has brought in investments worth several thousand crores,” he noted.

Prior to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Prakash Raj had torn into Vijay’s political ambitions, alleging that he was “exploiting” people’s love for him. The veteran actor also questioned how Vijay could aspire to become the state’s chief minister without ever standing up for the people.

Must Read | 51 doctors, 1,800 engineers: Madhavan salutes Suriya’s Agaram Foundation milestone

“Have you even spoken politics at my level? In all these years, did you ever stand up for Tamil Nadu, or its people, their language or dignity? People have showered love on you because of your talent, not for your politics. And you are exploiting it. Politics is different; cinema is different. That love is different. This is different,” The News Minute quoted him as saying while campaigning for CPI(M) candidate N Pandi in Palani.

Story continues below this ad

Vijay and Prakash Raj have acted together in movies such as Ghilli (2004), Pokkiri (2007), Villu (2009), Sivakasi (2005), Aathi (2006), Varisu (2023), and Jana Nayagan (2026).