Praggnanandhaa beats Tamil Nadu CM Vijay in friendly chess game, watch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay felicitated grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa in Chennai on Monday, honouring the 20-year-old chess prodigy for becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess tournament on June 6. On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, Vijay presented Praggnanandhaa with a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh. However, it wasn’t just the felicitation ceremony that grabbed attention. A light-hearted chess match between the Chief Minister and the newly crowned champion quickly went viral on social media.

During their meeting, Vijay surprised many by inviting the grandmaster for an impromptu game of chess. In the now-viral video, the two can be seen standing across a table with a chessboard between them, rapidly making their moves as onlookers watched. As expected, Praggnanandhaa emerged victorious, but not before Vijay impressed him with his skills.