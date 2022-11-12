scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Pradeep Ranganathan is over the moon as Rajinikanth congratulates him for Love Today: ‘What more can I ask for?’

Rajinikanth met Pradeep Ranganathan and wished him for the success of his latest film, Love Today.

Rajinikanth with Pradeep Ranganathan (Image: Pradeep Ranganathan/Instagram)Rajinikanth with Pradeep Ranganathan. (Photo: Pradeep Ranganathan/Instagram)

Pradeep Ranganathan is on cloud nine after Superstar Rajinikanth congratulated him for his second film Love Today, which has successfully entered its second week. The Tamil superstar met with the young filmmaker at his residence. Touched by the gesture, Pradeep took to social media to share his excitement with a picture of the superstar.

Pradeep wrote, “What more can I ask for? It was like to be near a sun. So warm. The tight hug, those eyes, the laugh, the style, and the love. What a personality. SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth saw #LoveToday and wished me. Will never forget the words you said sir (sic).”

Love Today is about a couple who are forced to exchange their mobile phones for one day by the girl’s father. This leads to the two lovers finding a lot of secrets about each other that shake the core of their relationship. The film has been deemed a box office success making Pradeep Ranganathan an overnight star in Tamil cinema.

This success is despite the mixed reviews from the critics. Kirubhakar Purushothaman of indianexpress.com gave the film three stars and wrote, “The film conveniently deals only with softcore issues that are palatable for the mainstream audience… But what about their search history, their kinks, and the truths that only our mobile phones know? Maybe, those are too dark for this film, which wants to end on a rosy note.”

Starring Pradeep Ranganatha, Ivana, Sathyaraj, Finally Bharath, and Radhika Sarathkumar, Love Today has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 06:05:49 pm
