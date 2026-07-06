Pradeep Ranganathan launches production house PR Show: 6 directors to helm one film

Actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan has added another role to a resume that already covers writer, director, actor and lyricist. On Monday, he announced his first film as producer, launching his own banner, PR Show, with a project tentatively called PRS1, and the announcement came with a twist nobody saw coming. The film will be written and directed not by one filmmaker but by six.

The directing collective, named The Alpha Unit, is made up of six of Pradeep’s former assistant directors: Vishal TR, Yash V, Naren Saoda, Chanakkiyan R, Dhanush Kumar and Ilamparithi. We have had writer duos and director pairs in Indian cinema, but six filmmakers jointly developing a screenplay and directing a film together is being described as a first of its kind experiment. The story, meanwhile, comes from Pradeep himself.