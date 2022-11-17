Pradeep Ranganathan faces backlash for old posts on Yuvan Shankar Raja, Sachin Tendulkar; he claims they have been photoshopped

Love Today director Pradeep Ranganathan has opened up about his alleged old Facebook posts, which are critical of celebrities like Yuvan Shankar Raja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar. The director has been facing huge backlash for the posts he had written years ago, and he has finally responded to criticism, claiming they have been photoshopped. Pradeep has now deactivated his Facebook account and has made a statement on Twitter.

One of the alleged posts reads, “yuvan shankar raja waste,fraud (sic).” Notably, Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for Love Today, and Pradeep has been heaping praise on the composer in recent interviews.

On top of that, a post that is being shared online alleges he called Tendulkar selfish and used a cuss word for him.

This has resulted in severe backlash for the director online.

Pradeep wrote, “A lot of posts that has been circulating has been photoshopped. The facebook account has been deactivated as even changing one word ,changes a lot of things. Im not angry on the people trying to change things, instead I thank them for showing me how much people support me (sic).”

He added, “Also few of the posts are real . But Posts with cuss words are fake. I’ve made mistakes , with age all of us grow and learn , i’ve tried correcting it . I still try to become a better person each day :) (sic).”

With fame come controversies. In Pradeep Ranganathan’s case, both have come in a short span of time. Even as the director is tackling the controversies, Love Today is running successfully in theatres as the director’s vision has struck a chord with youngsters.

Also starring Pradeep in the lead role, the film is about a couple who are forced to exchange their phones for a day by the girl’s father. The two find more secrets about each other, which brings in trust issues.