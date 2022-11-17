scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Pradeep Ranganathan faces backlash for old posts on Yuvan Shankar Raja, Sachin Tendulkar; he claims they have been photoshopped

A few old Facebook posts of Pradeep Ranganathan have resurfaced online, which have put the young director in a spot.

Pradeep Ranganatha reacts to backlash on old Facebook posts (Image: Instagram/Pradeep Ranganathan)Pradeep Ranganatha reacts to backlash on old Facebook posts (Image: Instagram/Pradeep Ranganathan)

Love Today director Pradeep Ranganathan has opened up about his alleged old Facebook posts, which are critical of celebrities like Yuvan Shankar Raja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar. The director has been facing huge backlash for the posts he had written years ago, and he has finally responded to criticism, claiming they have been photoshopped. Pradeep has now deactivated his Facebook account and has made a statement on Twitter.

One of the alleged posts reads, “yuvan shankar raja waste,fraud (sic).” Notably, Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for Love Today, and Pradeep has been heaping praise on the composer in recent interviews.

On top of that, a post that is being shared online alleges he called Tendulkar selfish and used a cuss word for him.

This has resulted in severe backlash for the director online.

Pradeep wrote, “A lot of posts that has been circulating has been photoshopped. The facebook account has been deactivated as even changing one word ,changes a lot of things. Im not angry on the people trying to change things, instead I thank them for showing me how much people support me (sic).”

He added, “Also few of the posts are real . But Posts with cuss words are fake. I’ve made mistakes , with age all of us grow and learn , i’ve tried correcting it . I still try to become a better person each day :) (sic).”

With fame come controversies. In Pradeep Ranganathan’s case, both have come in a short span of time. Even as the director is tackling the controversies, Love Today is running successfully in theatres as the director’s vision has struck a chord with youngsters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC
ALSO READ |Love Today review: An enjoyable feature-length meme with a moral science lesson

Also starring Pradeep in the lead role, the film is about a couple who are forced to exchange their phones for a day by the girl’s father. The two find more secrets about each other, which brings in trust issues.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 12:28:42 pm
Next Story

Pune Infra Watch: PMC to prepare detailed project report to resolve waterlogging in city

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai bachchan
Aaradhya Bachchan turns 11: Aishwarya Rai shares the most adorable photos of her darling daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement