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Pradeep Ranganathan asks if an app can replace real love in the Love Insurance Kompany trailer, watch
Love Insurance Kompany trailer: After more than half a dozen postponements, Love Insurance Kompany finally has a trailer and a confirmed release date. The nearly three-minute promo sets up a world where love is outsourced to an algorithm, and one man who refuses to accept that.
Love Insurance Kompany trailer: Some films take their time getting to audiences. Love Insurance Kompany, also known as LIK, has taken quite a lot of it. The project was initially announced in 2019 with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead and Lyca Productions producing, but was shelved due to budget concerns. It was revived in 2023 with Pradeep Ranganathan stepping in. The trailer finally dropped on Saturday, five days before its theatrical release.
What the Love Insurance Kompany trailer sets up
The trailer runs close to three minutes and is set in the year 2040 in Chennai. The film revolves around a company called Love Insurance Kompany, which guarantees that love and soulmates can be connected using an app, ensuring that every match it makes is perfect. The promo introduces a futuristic world where relationships are validated not by instinct, but by an algorithm. Pradeep Ranganathan plays a spirited youngster who crosses paths with Dheema (Krithi Shetty) at a rehab centre, only to find she is completely glued to her phone and values digital judgement over human connection. What follows is his heartfelt mission to prove that real love does not need tech approval.
The concept is timely without being heavy-handed. The trailer leans more toward comedy than commentary, which keeps things light.
The cast and crew of Love Insurance Kompany
Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, Love Insurance Kompany is bankrolled by Nayanthara and SS Lalit Kumar under the banners of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. With Anirudh Ravichander handling the music and background score, the film features cinematography by Ravi Varman, while Pradeep E. Ragav serves as the editor.
The music marks Anirudh’s fourth collaboration with Vignesh, following Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015), Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (2018), and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022). Notably, Anirudh also lends his voice to an android robot in the film.
The cast also includes SJ Suryah, Seeman, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Mysskin, Anandaraj, and Sunil Reddy. Ravi Varman’s visuals give the narrative a crisp futuristic look, and Anirudh Ravichander’s score adds both rhythm and emotional resonance.
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The road to April 10 was not straightforward. Love Insurance Kompany was initially scheduled to release on September 18, 2025, but was postponed for undisclosed reasons. A new date of October 17, coinciding with Diwali, was later announced. It was then shifted to December 18 to avoid a clash with Pradeep Ranganathan’s other film, Dude. The release was further pushed to February 2026, with Valentine’s Day weekend being considered. After more uncertainty caused by another Tamil film’s CBFC issues, the film was given a new date of April 3, 2026. On March 28, the makers announced through a promo that the film had been postponed again, this time to April 10.
The film has triggered excitement among fans as it features Pradeep Ranganathan, who until now holds a 100 per cent success record in Tamil cinema. Every film of his has emerged a success, with his most recent release Dude going on to become a major blockbuster. Love Insurance Kompany arrives as the next test of that record, in a genre and setting that is quite different from anything he has done before.