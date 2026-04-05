Pradeep Ranganathan asks if an app can replace real love in the Love Insurance Kompany trailer, watch

Love Insurance Kompany trailer: Some films take their time getting to audiences. Love Insurance Kompany, also known as LIK, has taken quite a lot of it. The project was initially announced in 2019 with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead and Lyca Productions producing, but was shelved due to budget concerns. It was revived in 2023 with Pradeep Ranganathan stepping in. The trailer finally dropped on Saturday, five days before its theatrical release.

What the Love Insurance Kompany trailer sets up

The trailer runs close to three minutes and is set in the year 2040 in Chennai. The film revolves around a company called Love Insurance Kompany, which guarantees that love and soulmates can be connected using an app, ensuring that every match it makes is perfect. The promo introduces a futuristic world where relationships are validated not by instinct, but by an algorithm. Pradeep Ranganathan plays a spirited youngster who crosses paths with Dheema (Krithi Shetty) at a rehab centre, only to find she is completely glued to her phone and values digital judgement over human connection. What follows is his heartfelt mission to prove that real love does not need tech approval.