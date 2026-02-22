Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Pradeep Ranganathan and Ashwath Marimuthu hint at Dragon sequel: ‘We will come back 2nd time’
On the first anniversary of Dragon, Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan shared posts hinting at a potential sequel to the film.
On February 21 last year, Tamil film Dragon released in theatres. One year later, the film’s director and lead actor took to social media with posts that have set off sequel speculation.
Marking the anniversary, director Ashwath Marimuthu shared a post on X, calling his collaboration with Pradeep Ranganathan a blast and describing him as a self-made star. The line that caught everyone’s attention was the last one, “WE WILL COME BACK ‘2’nd TIME,” with the number two deliberately highlighted. Pradeep followed with his own post. “Friend to Director transition took some time for me. But now I have the best in both with me. Coming soon.” He accompanied it with a picture of two dragons. Kayadu Lohar, who played the female lead in the film, also marked the anniversary on Instagram with behind-the-scenes photos, calling her character Pallavi special.
1 year of Dragon ! Blast working with this self made star ⭐️ @pradeeponelife . when friends come together for work the relationship is at stake ! But the same stake pushes u to deliver 🧨keep growing more PR! Thanks to @Ags_production & my team ❤️
WE WILL COME BACK ‘2’nd TIME 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZpcH1j5QMT
— Ashwath Marimuthu (@Dir_Ashwath) February 21, 2026
Friend to Director transition took some time for me .
But now i have the best in both with me ❤️
Coming soon : https://t.co/hCAQ5NymYD pic.twitter.com/IQ36aNzhoC
— Pradeep Ranganathan (@pradeeponelife) February 21, 2026
Neither post confirms a sequel officially, but the messaging from both the director and the lead actor on the same day, with the same imagery, was clearly coordinated.
Dragon released on February 21, 2025, as a Tamil coming-of-age comedy drama directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, who co-wrote the story with Pradeep Ranganathan. The film was produced by AGS Entertainment and starred Pradeep alongside Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar. The story followed a college dropout who deceptively secures a high-paying job and is then forced to accept a major challenge to avoid being exposed.
The film ended its theatrical run with approximately Rs 150 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 for a period before being overtaken later in the year.
Pradeep Ranganathan is currently set to appear in Love Insurance Kompany, a sci-fi romantic comedy directed by Vignesh Shivan, co-starring Krithi Shetty, slated for release in 2026.
Hina Khan starts 2026 with a family vacation to Kuwait, sharing snapshots on social media. Discover the top landmarks to visit, including Al Shaheed Park, Kuwait Towers, Grand Mosque, Souk Sharq, Al Mubarakiya, and Al Hamra Tower. Experience the country's culture, food, shopping, and stunning views from the tallest skyscraper.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05