Pradeep Ranganathan and Ashwath Marimuthu hint at Dragon sequel: ‘We will come back 2nd time’

On February 21 last year, Tamil film Dragon released in theatres. One year later, the film’s director and lead actor took to social media with posts that have set off sequel speculation.

Marking the anniversary, director Ashwath Marimuthu shared a post on X, calling his collaboration with Pradeep Ranganathan a blast and describing him as a self-made star. The line that caught everyone’s attention was the last one, “WE WILL COME BACK ‘2’nd TIME,” with the number two deliberately highlighted. Pradeep followed with his own post. “Friend to Director transition took some time for me. But now I have the best in both with me. Coming soon.” He accompanied it with a picture of two dragons. Kayadu Lohar, who played the female lead in the film, also marked the anniversary on Instagram with behind-the-scenes photos, calling her character Pallavi special.