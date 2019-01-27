Prabhudheva on being conferred with Padma Shri: Feel extremely honoured

Dancing, acting, directing and producing, Prabhudheva has done it all. He has been relevant for Indian audiences for over 25 years and the Indian government recognised his contribution to cinema with a Padma Shri honour recently, which is the fourth highest civilian award in the country.

Advertising

Also Read | Mohanlal conferred with Padma Bhushan; Padma Shri honour for Kader Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Prabhudheva

Thanking the government for this gesture and acknowledgement, Prabhudheva shared a post about the same on the social media.

“I feel extremely honoured for being conferred with the prestigious PADMASHRI AWARD🥇Heartfelt thanks 🙏”, tweeted the actor.

Often called the Indian Michael Jackson, Prabhudheva has acted and choreographed dance sequences in several Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films. He made his debut with the breakthrough 1994 Tamil hit Kadhalan. AR Rahman’s music for the film went on to become wildly popular, especially the dance track “Urvasi Urvasi.”

The multi-faceted actor also ventured into direction and successfully directed a number of movies in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Prabhudheva has worked with big names in Bollywood including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor. He made his directorial debut with the Telugu film, Nuvvosthanante Nenodantana, in 2005. The film starred Siddharth and Trisha and went on to become a blockbuster.

Advertising

Prabhudheva is also the recipient of two national awards for choreography. He has choreographed for over 100 films and he recently choreographed the dance number “Rowdy Baby,” a song from the recently released Dhanush starrer Maari 2.

I feel extremely honoured for being conferred with the prestigious PADMASHRI AWARD🥇Heartfelt thanks 🙏 — Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) January 26, 2019

Apart from Prabhudheva, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and music composer Shankar Mahadevan were honoured with Padma Shri as well, while Malayalam cinema’s pride Mohanlal was honoured with Padma Bhushan.