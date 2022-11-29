Prabhas and his enduring love for biriyani: Suriya reveals when Adipurush actor waited for hours so that they could eat together

Prabhas’s love for biriyani is no secret. There have been many stories of how Prabhas likes to treat his colleagues and friends from the film industry to some of his favourite dishes, and biriyani has always been in the heart of all such stories.

The latest celebrity to recall one such story was Tamil superstar Suriya. He remembered the time when he ran into Prabhas in Hyderabad. They both were shooting in the same location for their respective films.

“We met in the film city; casually, he mentioned, ‘I will wait sir, for dinner tonight; we will have dinner together’. My shooting from 6 happened to become 8, then 10, and almost till 11:30 and I thought ok. I assumed it was hotel dinner for me or it will come from the production mess. I thought I will meet Prabhas and perhaps say sorry to him the next day. I was walking down the corridor, and his door was open. He came out and said ‘Sir, I am ready, you take a shower’ and I was shocked. It was 11:30 in the night, he had not eaten his dinner, and was waiting for me. Food was there from his house, he has made his mother cook. I never had such a nice biryani,” said Suriya according to Asianet News.

Prabhas has made it a ritual of sorts to treat his friends to a grand feast when they happen to visit his hometown, Hyderabad. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had shared a glimpse of a massive feast that Prabhas had arranged for her on the sets of Project K.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who was also a recipient of Prabhas’s hospitality, had tweeted earlier this: “‘Bahubali’ Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army .. the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious .. And your compliments beyond digestible.”

Amitabh is also playing an important role in director Nag Ashwin’s ambitious science-fiction Project K.

On the work front, Prabhas is waiting for the release of the mythological drama Adipurush. He also recently made headlines when actor Varun Dhawan implied that the Baahubali star was dating his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon.