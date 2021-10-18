Power song from Suriya’s Jai Bhim is powerful

The first song from Suriya’s upcoming film Jai Bhim titled “Power” was released on Monday. Composed by Sean Roldan, the song is written and performed by Arivu of “Enjoy Enjaami” fame.

Arivu in his trademark rap style spits Tamil lyrics at a rapid speed. The song talks about never giving up one’s rights for any reason. Through the song, we see Suriya’s Chandru, an advocate, working on a high profile case, involving victims of social oppression and discrimination.

The teaser that was released last week showed Suriya leading a legal battle against the government on behalf of a woman from an economically and socially weaker section. The teaser promised a high voltage drama, which is based on real-life events.

Written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is produced by Suriya under his production banner 2D Entertainment. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan and Lijo Mol Jose.

Jai Bhim is the third movie of the four-film deal that Suriya has signed with streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. The film is set to premiere on the OTT platform in Tamil and Telugu on November 2, coinciding with the celebrations of Deepavali.