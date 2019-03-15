Pottu full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Pottu, the Tamil horror comedy film, has been leaked online by Tamilrockers. The film written and directed by Vadivudaiyan, features Bharath in the lead role, with Iniya, Namitha and Srushti Dange playing other pivotal roles.

Advertising

The film’s music is composed by Amresh Ganesh, and it is produced by John Max for Shalom Studios.

The film was released on March 8. It is also dubbed in Telugu with the title Bottu and in Hindi as Bindi.

Pottu was critically acclaimed for its VFX. Even the dialogues have received a lot of praise.

Advertising

Tamil film Pottu revolves around two MBBS students, one of whom secures a first rank fraudulently, due to which the other one, despite being a brilliant student ends up holding a second rank. Both the students join the same college, and when the first ranker fails at performing well at the college, he attempts suicide by cutting his hand.

Despite strict laws, film piracy is still prevalent due to websites like Tamilrockers. Tamilrockers keeps changing its domain name constantly, making it difficult to track them.