Prakash Raj joins Ponniyin Selvan sets, heads to Orchha with Mani Ratnam and Karthi to shoot

Actor Prakash Raj has resumed work, days after his shoulder surgery. On Wednesday, he joined the sets of Ponniyin Selvan with Karthi, and director Mani Ratnam. After landing in Gwalior, Prakash shared that they are on their way to shoot in Orchha for the new schedule of the film.

Prakash took to his Twitter handle to share a photo of him with Karthi and Mani Ratnam from Gwalior. “BACK to work.. landed in Gwalior with #Maniratnam sir @Karthi_Offl on our way to Orchha for #PonniyinSelvan..,” he captioned it.

BACK to work .. landed in Gwalior with #Maniratnam sir @Karthi_Offl on our way to Orchha for #PonniyinSelvan .. pic.twitter.com/0RjfonSc4l — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 18, 2021

The 56-year-old actor, who fell and injured himself at his Kovalam house, had to recently undergo a surgery in Hyderabad to fix his left shoulder.

Post his shoulder surgery, Prakash Raj thanked all for praying for his well being. “The devil is back… successful surgery.. thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy and thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon,” he had tweeted.

The 👿 devil is back… successful surgery.. thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy and 🤗🤗🤗 thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon 💪😊 pic.twitter.com/j2eBfemQPn — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 11, 2021

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is based on a historical fiction novel of the same name. Apart from Prakash Raj, the film also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi in other pivotal roles.