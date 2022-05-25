Porkanda Singam song reveals emotional side of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram

Composer Anirudh Ravichander on Wednesday unveiled the lyrical video of the song “Porkanda Singam” from his latest music album, Vikram. The song reveals the emotional side of superstar Kamal Haasan’s character in Vikram.

The trailer of the movie had suggested that Vikram is a ruthless operative, who could rip off someone’s tongue with a punch to the chin. And his sleight of hand when it comes to handling guns of all shapes and sizes was hard to miss. But, it seems there is a soft spot in this boulder of a man.

The lyrical video of “Porkanda Singam” shows us visuals of Vikram nursing a toddler. Going by the song, it seems it’s his son. He seems to be raising the child as a single parent, while still grieving the death of his wife. The soldier that we saw in the trailer cannot be seen in the song. He’s mellow and looks vulnerable and even emotionally broken to an extent. So what pulled him back into the world of criminals? What’s the story with his son?

The song is crooned by Ravi G and written by Vishnu Edavan, who is also the assistant of director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Vikram marks Kamal Haasan’s comeback to big screens after a gap of four years. His last theatrical release was Vishwaroopam II in 2018.

Vikram is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has created a lot of hype among movie buffs across the country as it brings together Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya.

Vikram is due in cinemas on June 3.