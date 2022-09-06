Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 trailer and audio launch LIVE UPDATES

The trailer and audio launch of Mani Ratnam’s ambitious historical drama Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is currently being held in Chennai. The film has a star-studded cast that includes Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban. The teasers, posters and the songs released so far have generated much hype among the audience.

Ponniyin Selvan I tells the story of Arul Mozhivarman (Jayam Ravi) and his ascent to the throne of the Chola kingdom against a coup. The story will be narrated from the point of view of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan (Karthi), a messenger of Aditya Karikalan (Vikram), who travels through the southern kingdoms to pass on the messages between the Cholas. The teaser of the film also hinted at a romance between Aditya and Queen Nandini (Aishwarya).

Also Read | Ponniyin Selvan: History versus curiosity over onscreen portrayal of mighty Cholas

The movie is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s iconic five-volume novel Ponniyin Selvan and the first part will release on September 30. The film also marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s return to the big screen after over four years.