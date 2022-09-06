Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 trailer and audio launch LIVE UPDATES

The trailer and audio launch of Mani Ratnam’s ambitious historical drama Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is currently being held in Chennai. The film has a star-studded cast that includes Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban. The teasers, posters and the songs released so far have generated much hype among the audience.
Ponniyin Selvan I tells the story of Arul Mozhivarman (Jayam Ravi) and his ascent to the throne of the Chola kingdom against a coup. The story will be narrated from the point of view of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan (Karthi), a messenger of Aditya Karikalan (Vikram), who travels through the southern kingdoms to pass on the messages between the Cholas. The teaser of the film also hinted at a romance between Aditya and Queen Nandini (Aishwarya).
The movie is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s iconic five-volume novel Ponniyin Selvan and the first part will release on September 30. The film also marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s return to the big screen after over four years.
Songs composed by AR Rahman are being played at the trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.
Sarathkumar, who plays Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar in Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, is here!
Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will attend the trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.
Dhivyadharshini turns host for the trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.
Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 director Mani Ratnam has arrived for the trailer launch.