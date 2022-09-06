scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 trailer and audio launch LIVE UPDATES

Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch live updates: Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will attend the trailer and audio launch of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, starring Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala among others.

By: Entertainment Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 6, 2022 6:23:15 pm
Ponniyin SelvanThe trailer for Ponniyin Selvan will release today

The trailer and audio launch of Mani Ratnam’s ambitious historical drama Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is currently being held in Chennai. The film has a star-studded cast that includes Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban. The teasers, posters and the songs released so far have generated much hype among the audience.

Ponniyin Selvan I tells the story of Arul Mozhivarman (Jayam Ravi) and his ascent to the throne of the Chola kingdom against a coup. The story will be narrated from the point of view of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan (Karthi), a messenger of Aditya Karikalan (Vikram), who travels through the southern kingdoms to pass on the messages between the Cholas. The teaser of the film also hinted at a romance between Aditya and Queen Nandini (Aishwarya).

The movie is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s iconic five-volume novel Ponniyin Selvan and the first part will release on September 30. The film also marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s return to the big screen after over four years.

Follow all the latest updates from the trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan.

18:12 (IST)06 Sep 2022
AR Rahman songs sets the mood

Songs composed by AR Rahman are being played at the trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.

18:05 (IST)06 Sep 2022
Sarathkumar attends PS1 trailer launch

Sarathkumar, who plays Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar in Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, is here!

18:02 (IST)06 Sep 2022
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to attend trailer launch

Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will attend the trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.

17:53 (IST)06 Sep 2022
Dhivyadharshini turns host

Dhivyadharshini turns host for the trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.

17:43 (IST)06 Sep 2022
Inside Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch
17:34 (IST)06 Sep 2022
Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch will begin at 6 pm
17:22 (IST)06 Sep 2022
Mani Ratnam arrives for Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 director Mani Ratnam has arrived for the trailer launch.

At the launch of the song “Chola Chola” from his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, Mani Ratnam expressed his gratitude towards Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli. He said, “In a way, he has opened a door for all of us and has shown us that this kind of film can be made. You can tell stories in two parts and be successful. It has become possible because of Baahubali, so I really want to thank him.”

