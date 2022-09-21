Ponniyin Selvan: Thota Tharrani explains how he created the Chola empire for Mani Ratnam’s film

As the release date for director Mani Ratnam‘s most-awaited movie Ponniyin Selvan 1 draws closer, the makers have doubled down on the promotional activities. On Wednesday, the makers released a behind-the-scenes video, which explains the gigantic effort that has gone into creating the Chola empire.

Renowned production designer Thota Tharrani noted that he was working with Mani Ratnam after 28 years. He worked with Ratnam during the early days of the latter’s career. Some of the popular works of the duo include Nayakan, Thalapathy and Thiruda Thiruda.

In the video, Thota Tharrani revealed that extensive research went into getting the details to re-create the lost glory of the Chola empire. From stationery items the Chola’s used to their grand home décor, everything was carefully studied for accuracy. He also said that he got some of the major architectural details by studying the temples that were built by the Cholas. “We are taking something which is already…It’s an epic now. So we tried to work out that epic. It’s nice to hear that we have done this film. Like one…it’s a Mani Ratnam’s film,” he added.

The movie is based on the epic period novel written by iconic writer Kalki Krishnamurthy. The five-volume novel Ponniyin Selvan narrates the story of Arulmozhi Varman, who eventually became Rajaraja Chola I.

The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

PS1 is due in cinemas on September 30.