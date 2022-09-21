scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan: Thota Tharrani explains how he created the Chola empire for Mani Ratnam’s film

Ponniyin Selvan's production designer Thota Tharrani noted that he was working with Mani Ratnam after 28 years.

Ponniyin SelvanPonniyin Selvan 1 is the first installment of a two-part film franchise.

As the release date for director Mani Ratnam‘s most-awaited movie Ponniyin Selvan 1 draws closer, the makers have doubled down on the promotional activities. On Wednesday, the makers released a behind-the-scenes video, which explains the gigantic effort that has gone into creating the Chola empire.

Renowned production designer Thota Tharrani noted that he was working with Mani Ratnam after 28 years. He worked with Ratnam during the early days of the latter’s career. Some of the popular works of the duo include Nayakan, Thalapathy and Thiruda Thiruda.

Also Read |Gautham Menon mistaken for Mani Ratnam in interview, gives a hilarious response. Watch video

In the video, Thota Tharrani revealed that extensive research went into getting the details to re-create the lost glory of the Chola empire. From stationery items the Chola’s used to their grand home décor, everything was carefully studied for accuracy. He also said that he got some of the major architectural details by studying the temples that were built by the Cholas. “We are taking something which is already…It’s an epic now. So we tried to work out that epic. It’s nice to hear that we have done this film. Like one…it’s a Mani Ratnam’s film,” he added.

The movie is based on the epic period novel written by iconic writer Kalki Krishnamurthy. The five-volume novel Ponniyin Selvan narrates the story of Arulmozhi Varman, who eventually became Rajaraja Chola I.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

PS1 is due in cinemas on September 30.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 06:21:39 pm
Next Story

Remembering Raju Srivastava: When the comedian had partnered with PETA India to highlight horse cruelty at weddings

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Remembering Raju Srivastava with some unseen photos
Remembering Raju Srivastava with some unseen photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement