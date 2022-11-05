Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions donate Rs 1 crore to Kalki Krishnamurthy Memorial Trust after Ponniyin Selvan I’s success

Director Mani Ratnam‘s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions have said that they will donate Rs 1 crore to the Kalki Krishnamoorthy Memorial Trust. They made the announcement at Saturday’s success meet of Ponniyin Selvan: I, which was held in Chennai.

Ahead of the event, Mani Ratnam and Lyca’s CEO Subhaskaran met Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s son Rajendran and presented him with the cheque of Rs 1 crore in the presence of Seetha Ravi, the manager of the trust.

Our Chairman #Subaskaran & director #ManiRatnam donated a sum of Rs 1 Crore to the Kalki Krishnamurthy Memorial Trust. A cheque was presented to the trust’s Managing Trustee Seetha Ravi in the presence of Kalki Rajendran, son of Kalki.#PS1 #PonniyinSelvan1 @MadrasTalkies_ pic.twitter.com/IuyLmMrzEw — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) November 5, 2022

Mani Ratnam’s two-part film is based on a series of novels written by Amarar Kalki Krishnamoorthy between the years 195o and 1954. The novel is a fictional account of the three children of Sundara Chola: Aditya Karikalan, Kundhavai, Rajaraja Chola aka Arulmozhi Varman.

At the success meet, Mani Ratnam thanked Lyca Productions and others for trusting him to make the film. Actors Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Parthiban were also present at the meet.

Ponniyin Selvan: I has become one of the top grossers in Tamil cinema by minting about Rs 500 crores worldwide. The film, which was released in multiple Indian languages, stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, and Sarathkumar. It has music by AR Rahman. The second part of the film is expected to be released in the summer of 2023.